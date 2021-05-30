Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he is lucky to have played 36 Tests for his country.

Upon bursting onto the international scene, Amir was seen as a prodigy as he had the ability to swing the ball a long way.

However, the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 brought his skyrocketing career to an abrupt halt as he was banned for five years.

Upon serving his ban, he played a few more Tests before opting to retire from the longest format in 2019.

While many criticised his decision to do so, including bowling coach Waqar Younis and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, Amir feels he made the right decision.

However, the 29-year-old admitted that he wished he had gotten the chance to play a Test match in Pakistan rather than having to constantly play abroad.

“It hurts that I’ve never played a Test match in my home country, but there are a few reasons behind this,” he told PakPassion.

“When I started playing international cricket there were no matches being played in Pakistan and then of course I took retirement from Test cricket. But, despite that, I am proud that I have represented Pakistan in Test cricket not once or twice, but thirty six times.

“If luck had favoured me such that whilst I was playing international cricket, Pakistan had played home series then that would have been a great honour and very special for me. But the most important thing for me is that I have represented my country in Test cricket albeit away from Pakistan.”

