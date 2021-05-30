Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said there is a possibility that he will come out of retirement and play international cricket again.

Amir retired in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he said he would consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

The 29-year-old also insisted that his decision to walk away from international cricket was not selfish.

“I have always respected everyone’s opinions and thoughts. There was nothing selfish about the decision and at the end of the day there are certain things that you have to think long and hard about before you make an important choice,” he told PakPassion.

“At the moment there is no chance of my making a comeback to international cricket, but if things get better then who knows maybe you will see me playing for Pakistan once again in future.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18771 ( 18.89 % ) Waqar Younis 1953 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 6236 ( 6.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 28607 ( 28.79 % ) Imran Khan 19064 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2333 ( 2.35 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1503 ( 1.51 % ) Hanif Mohammad 231 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3855 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1502 ( 1.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5911 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7202 ( 7.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 777 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1418 ( 1.43 % ) Back

