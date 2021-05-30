Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he is eager to be part of the squad that is selected for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October to November.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and has been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Despite this, the 39-year-old said he is “working really hard” to ensure he has the best possible shot of being selected for the T20 World Cup.

“I am really looking forward to playing [the] T20 World Cup this year. In fact, I am working really hard to prepare myself for this challenge,” he told ARY News.

