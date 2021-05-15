Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said players are scared to criticise coaches as they will be blacklisted and their lives will become hell.

Aslam’s comments come after he spoke about his issues with Abdur Rehman during his time with Southern Punjab.

The 25-year-old added that many coaches “speak a good game but have no clue about the tactical or technical aspects of cricket”.

“Everyone knows what’s going on, but people are reluctant to speak up because they know they will be dropped,” he told PakPassion.

“Some of the coaches speak a good game but have no clue about the tactical or technical aspects of cricket. They have friends in higher places and as soon as a player has a grievance with them, they blacklist that player and make that player’s life hell.”

Aslam, who has moved to America, last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: National selectors ruining my career, 25-year-old Pakistan player with strong domestic performances says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30003 ( 15.98 % ) Babar Azam 130317 ( 69.4 % ) Steve Smith 4827 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5908 ( 3.15 % ) Kane Williamson 8136 ( 4.33 % ) Joe Root 127 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1093 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4930 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 572 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 421 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1091 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30003 ( 15.98 % ) Babar Azam 130317 ( 69.4 % ) Steve Smith 4827 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5908 ( 3.15 % ) Kane Williamson 8136 ( 4.33 % ) Joe Root 127 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1093 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4930 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 572 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 421 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1091 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related