He made my life hell, Sami Aslam on domestic head coach who bullied him

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said Abdul Rehman made his life hell when he was Southern Punjab’s head coach.

Aslam noted that when he complained to Nadeem Khan after Rehman removed him as captain, he was told to air his grievances to Rehman.

The 25-year-old claimed that Rehman told him he had made a “big mistake” and would “continually taunt me”.

“I telephoned Nadeem Khan up who at that time was Coordinator of the National Men’s Selection Committee at the time and stated what had occurred and told him about my removal as Southern Punjab skipper,” he told PakPassion.

“Nadeem suggested that I put my grievance in writing. I said to him, no problem, I will send you video evidence too, can I have your e-mail address. In turn, instead of giving me his e-mail address, he said give your grievance correspondence to the head coach, the very same person who the grievance was about.

“So, I followed Nadeem Khan’s advice and gave my letter to Abdur Rehman. His response was, ok you have made a big mistake, let’s see how much cricket you play in Pakistan in future. After that, Rehman made my life hell regarding selecting me and would continually taunt me.

“There was no investigation, no inquiry into what happened, no inquiry into the bullying, nothing at all. I later learnt that Nadeem Khan and Abdur Rehman were very good friends and that’s why there was no investigation.”

Aslam, who has moved to America, last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: There is a like-dislike culture right now, Pakistan player says his face didn’t fit

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30003 ( 15.98 % ) Babar Azam 130317 ( 69.4 % ) Steve Smith 4827 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5908 ( 3.15 % ) Kane Williamson 8136 ( 4.33 % ) Joe Root 127 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1093 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4930 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 572 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 421 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1091 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30003 ( 15.98 % ) Babar Azam 130317 ( 69.4 % ) Steve Smith 4827 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5908 ( 3.15 % ) Kane Williamson 8136 ( 4.33 % ) Joe Root 127 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1093 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4930 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 572 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 421 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1091 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related