Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said he should be a “recognised Test opener with a lot of experience under my belt”.
Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.
In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.
In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.
“By now I would have been a recognised Test opener with a lot of experience under my belt,” the 25-year-old, who now plays in America, told PakPassion.
“I was picked for some very tough series, especially away from home and I believe that had I been given more opportunities and some relatively easier series like other openers have, then I would have firmly been established as a Test opener.
“The only way was up after those tough series, but that chance never came. Look at Babar Azam, he had a tough introduction to Test cricket and then found his feet after he was given time. You have to give Test openers opportunities and time to establish themselves, but I was never given that time.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Players scared to criticise coaches, 25-year-old Pakistan cricketer says they will be blacklisted