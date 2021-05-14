Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said the national selectors were ruining his career, which is what prompted him to move to America.

The 25-year-old last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

“In the 2017 edition of the Pakistan One-Day Cup, I scored 169 in one game and hit 109 in the final, yet they didn’t pick me for the Pakistan One-day side,” he told PakPassion.

“I scored 864 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the 2019/20 season and ended up with the highest average of 78.54 in that tournament. Then the selectors picked an extended squad for the tour of England and I was ignored, so I felt that I had to do something as these guys were just ruining my career.

“But even then, I waited for the squad announcement for the tour of New Zealand in 2020 and once again I was ignored, yet some players were picked for that series who had very little experience of domestic cricket and had no performances at all or had a one or two scores of note.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Selectors looking for excuses not to pick me, fed up Pakistan player who performed well for five to six years says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29938 ( 16.02 % ) Babar Azam 129616 ( 69.34 % ) Steve Smith 4812 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5898 ( 3.16 % ) Kane Williamson 8106 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 124 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1089 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 341 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4927 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 568 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 421 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1086 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29938 ( 16.02 % ) Babar Azam 129616 ( 69.34 % ) Steve Smith 4812 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5898 ( 3.16 % ) Kane Williamson 8106 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 124 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1089 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 341 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4927 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 568 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 421 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1086 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related