Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said the national selectors were ruining his career, which is what prompted him to move to America.
The 25-year-old last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.
In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.
In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.
“In the 2017 edition of the Pakistan One-Day Cup, I scored 169 in one game and hit 109 in the final, yet they didn’t pick me for the Pakistan One-day side,” he told PakPassion.
“I scored 864 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the 2019/20 season and ended up with the highest average of 78.54 in that tournament. Then the selectors picked an extended squad for the tour of England and I was ignored, so I felt that I had to do something as these guys were just ruining my career.
“But even then, I waited for the squad announcement for the tour of New Zealand in 2020 and once again I was ignored, yet some players were picked for that series who had very little experience of domestic cricket and had no performances at all or had a one or two scores of note.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Selectors looking for excuses not to pick me, fed up Pakistan player who performed well for five to six years says