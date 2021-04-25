Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has dismissed concerns about his workload.
This comes after he was rested for the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.
Many former players, including ex-captain Salman Butt and pace bowler Aaqib Javed, have voiced their concerns about Afridi playing too many games.
Afridi is the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats despite only being 21 years old.
“I am completely fit and enjoying my cricket. The team’s physio and trainer are taking good care of my workload. I took rest after PSL and also take rest whenever possible,” he said in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Twitter account as quoted by ARY Sports.
In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.
As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.
Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.
As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.
