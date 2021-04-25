Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has dismissed concerns about his workload.

This comes after he was rested for the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

Many former players, including ex-captain Salman Butt and pace bowler Aaqib Javed, have voiced their concerns about Afridi playing too many games.

Afridi is the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats despite only being 21 years old.

“I am completely fit and enjoying my cricket. The team’s physio and trainer are taking good care of my workload. I took rest after PSL and also take rest whenever possible,” he said in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Twitter account as quoted by ARY Sports.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Give someone else a chance, Tabraiz Shamsi on Pakistan player scoring runs for fun

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28445 ( 16.89 % ) Babar Azam 114407 ( 67.94 % ) Steve Smith 4624 ( 2.75 % ) Ben Stokes 5594 ( 3.32 % ) Kane Williamson 7543 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 72 ( 0.04 % ) Rashid Khan 1014 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 310 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4474 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 534 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 392 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 995 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28445 ( 16.89 % ) Babar Azam 114407 ( 67.94 % ) Steve Smith 4624 ( 2.75 % ) Ben Stokes 5594 ( 3.32 % ) Kane Williamson 7543 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 72 ( 0.04 % ) Rashid Khan 1014 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 310 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4474 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 534 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 392 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 995 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related