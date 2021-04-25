Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi joked that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan should give someone else a chance to score runs.

Shamsi added that Rizwan has been scoring runs for fun as of late.

The 28-year-old amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, he accumulated 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe as he was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 82, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six.

In the second match, he scored 13.

@iMRizwanPak STILLLLLLL scoring runs for fun…. give someone else a chance also brother 🤣 Other people have to make a living too lol https://t.co/to616bIXFD — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 21, 2021

“Mohammad Rizwan still scoring runs for fun… give someone else a chance also brother. Other people have to make a living too lol,” Shamsi said on Twitter.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

