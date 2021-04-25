Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has vowed to return to the national team with great rhythm and form.
Abbas has not played international cricket since the tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Since there is no domestic cricket going on in Pakistan, Abbas is currently playing county cricket in England.
The 31-year-old has been in excellent form and even took a hat-trick in Hampshire’s 249-run win over Middlesex.
So far, he is the third-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in three matches, which includes Hampshire’s ongoing game against Gloucestershire, at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 1.86.
“County cricket matches are very important for me. Domestic cricket is not happening in Pakistan, therefore, it’s a great chance to feature in the County Championship,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.
“My goal in the next matches is to maintain my performance and make [a] comeback in the national side with rhythm and form under my belt.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: My workload is being looked after, Pakistan seamer who almost never misses a game says