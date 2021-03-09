Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said people are trying to create a rift between him and fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Sarfaraz used to be Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman before Rizwan overtook him.

However, even though he has fallen behind Rizwan, Sarfaraz made it clear that “I have no problems with him”.

“Some people want to create a bad atmosphere between me and Rizwan for no reason, but I have no problems with him. He has excelled in the Pakistan Super League after proving himself in all three formats for Pakistan,” the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In fact, Rizwan recently said that he and Sarfaraz “have a lot of respect and admiration for each other”.

Both players were in fantastic form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rizwan, who was captaining the Multan Sultans, was the top run-scorer with 297 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.40 and a strike-rate of 140.09.

As for Sarfaraz, who was leading the Quetta Gladiators, he was the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

