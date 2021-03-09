Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has lavished praise on India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, saying “it’s like watching [Virender] Sehwag bat left-handed”.
This comes after Pant starred in India’s recently-concluded four-Test series against England.
The 23-year-old featured in all four matches and scored 270 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 54.
Thanks to his outstanding performance, India won the series 3-1 and subsequently booked their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
“Rishabh Pant is absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. It’s like watching [Virender] Sehwag bat left-handed,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
