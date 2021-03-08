Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan said it is not his fault that he hit so many fours and sixes during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sharjeel, who was playing for the Karachi Kings, noted that it was due to the bowling he faced that he was able to smash so many boundaries.

The 31-year-old, who last played international cricket in January 2017, noted that he will always be on the hunt for boundaries unless he gets a good ball, which he will block.

Sharjeel Khan "what can I do, such is the bowling that I'm just hitting boundaries. If it's a good ball I'll block it, otherwise I'm just waiting for the bad balls" #PSL6 #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/3yy7ClKEaA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 28, 2021

“What can I do, such is the bowling that I’m just hitting boundaries. If it’s a good ball I’ll block it, otherwise I’m just waiting for the bad balls,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sharjeel finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 200 runs in five matches at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

He also hammered the most sixes with 15. Lahore Qalandars star Mohammad Hafeez is in second place with 12, while Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is playing for the Kings, sits in third place with 11.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Suffered a lot, 30-year-old Pakistan player who wants to resurrect his international career says

Coming Soon Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes No Results Vote Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 2855 ( 76.11 % ) No 896 ( 23.89 % ) Back

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 2855 ( 76.11 % ) No 896 ( 23.89 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related