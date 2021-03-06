Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he, pace bowler Hasan Ali and spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan are brothers even though they fight.

Sarfaraz was captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He was the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

The 33-year-old noted that even though he, Hasan and Shadab fight, they “make up” and forgive each other.

“We fight. We make up. We’re brothers,” he said on Twitter.

Hasan, who was playing for Islamabad United in the PSL, took six wickets in four matches at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 5.56.

As for Shadab, who captained Islamabad, he claimed two wickets in four games at an average of 56.50 and an economy rate of 8.69.

He also scored 32 runs at an average of eight.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 318 ( 6.93 % ) Karachi Kings 1240 ( 27.03 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1498 ( 32.65 % ) Multan Sultans 273 ( 5.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 849 ( 18.5 % ) Quetta Gladiators 410 ( 8.94 % )

