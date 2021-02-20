Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Rizwan has said he has nothing but respect for fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz used to be Pakistan’s captain and go-to wicketkeeper-batsman before Rizwan overtook him.

However, Rizwan made it clear that while there is healthy competition between them, there is no bad blood or rift that has formed.

Mohammad Rizwan "When I went back to the pavilion after the innings ended and I had scored a century, Sarfaraz Ahmed hugged me. It’s a team game, it’s healthy competition between Sarfaraz and I but we have a lot of respect and admiration for each other" #PAKvSA #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 7, 2021

“When I went back to the pavilion after the innings ended and I had scored a century, Sarfaraz Ahmed hugged me. It’s a team game, it’s healthy competition between Sarfaraz and I but we have a lot of respect and admiration for each other,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rizwan has been in superb form lately as he scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, last played for Pakistan in September 2020.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Quicker than Shoaib Akhtar, Russel Arnold says Pakistan bowler’s speed topped that of the Rawalpindi Express who bowled at 100 mph

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 4327 ( 80 % ) No! 1082 ( 20 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 4327 ( 80 % ) No! 1082 ( 20 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related