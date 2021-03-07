Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf became a better batsman after working with Mohammad Yousuf.

Yousuf is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

In fact, even Faheem recently thanked the legendary batsman for helping him and giving him “some very good tips regarding my batting”.

“Faheem Ashraf’s batting also improved after working with Mohammad Yousuf in the High Performance Centre,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Faheem has been in fabulous form as of late as in the T20 series against New Zealand, he scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

The 27-year-old also featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

Most recently, Faheem represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 49 runs in four matches at an average of 16.33 and a strike-rate of 158.06.

He also claimed four wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.15.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: Even to beat a batsman like Babar Azam is important, 22-year-old Pakistan seamer who is now a household name says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17812 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85634 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4166 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4911 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6437 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 782 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2331 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 471 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 817 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17812 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85634 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4166 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4911 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6437 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 782 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2331 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 471 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 817 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related