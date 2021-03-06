Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani said even to beat the bat of a superstar like Babar Azam is important for him since it fuels his confidence.

Dhani came close to dismissing Azam when the Multan Sultans took on the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While he didn’t get the Pakistan captain out in the match, the 22-year-old said he will be looking to accomplish that feat the next time they meet.

“It was so close but even to beat a batsman like Babar is something very important for me. This gave me confidence that I could take his wicket next time,” Dhani told Geo Super.

Dhani was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

As for Azam, he was the second-highest run-scorer with 258 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

