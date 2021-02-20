Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has credited legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf for his recent batting surge.

Faheem noted that Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, worked a lot with him and gave him “some very good tips regarding my batting”.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

Most recently, the 27-year-old featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

Faheem Ashraf "Mohammad Yousuf has given me some very good tips regarding my batting and which has really helped me. He worked really hard with me and gave me a lot of good advice which has been very beneficial to me" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 2, 2021

“Mohammad Yousuf has given me some very good tips regarding my batting and has really helped me. He worked really hard with me and gave me a lot of good advice which has been very beneficial to me,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

