Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he is working on eliminating his weaknesses since he identified a few issues he needed to work on after the South Africa Test series.

Azhar scored 115 runs in the two-Test series, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 38.33.

Since he wasn’t picked for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 36-year-old thought it was the perfect time to improve his game and iron out the problems he spotted.

“There were few things I identified during the South African series that I needed to work on. There is no domestic cricket going on right now, so this is a perfect chance for us to work on our weaknesses,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He became a better batsman after working with Mohammad Yousuf, Azhar Ali on Pakistan player who’s a useful asset with both the bat and ball

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17819 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85699 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4168 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4916 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6443 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 783 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2333 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 473 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 818 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17819 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85699 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4168 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4916 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6443 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 783 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2333 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 473 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 818 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related