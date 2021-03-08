Working on eliminating my weaknesses, well-known Pakistan batsman who averaged 38.33 in the South Africa Test series says

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali: “There were few things I identified during the South African series that I needed to work on. There is no domestic cricket going on right now, so this is a perfect chance for us to work on our weaknesses”

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he is working on eliminating his weaknesses since he identified a few issues he needed to work on after the South Africa Test series.

Azhar scored 115 runs in the two-Test series, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 38.33.

Since he wasn’t picked for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 36-year-old thought it was the perfect time to improve his game and iron out the problems he spotted.

“There were few things I identified during the South African series that I needed to work on. There is no domestic cricket going on right now, so this is a perfect chance for us to work on our weaknesses,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

