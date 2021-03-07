Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he and the rest of the national players are benefiting from the coaching of Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf.

Younis is Pakistan’s batting coach, while Yousuf is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

With both players being among the best batsmen Pakistan has ever produced, Azhar said it is a “good opportunity to learn from their experience”.

“We are benefitting from the coaching of Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf. It is a good opportunity to learn from their experience,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

