Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Multan Sultans pace sensation Shahnawaz Dhani said England seamer Saqib Mahmood is the “real T20 specialist bowler”.

This comes after Saqib called Dhani his favourite player in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took 3-12 in his most recent match for the Peshawar Zalmi.

Saqib’s outstanding figures, which came off 2.1 overs, helped the Zalmi beat Islamabad United by six wickets on Saturday.

Wow! 3-12 , Saqib you are real T20 Specialist bowler @SaqMahmood25 — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) February 27, 2021

“Wow! 3-12, Saqib you are [the] real T20 specialist bowler,” Dhani said on Twitter.

Saqib is currently the highest wicket-taker in the PSL with 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 10.40 and a strike-rate of 7.34.

As for Dhani, who is just 22, he is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with six wickets in three games at an average of 18.50 and an economy rate of 10.09.

