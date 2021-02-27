Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen has heaped praise on captain Mohammad Rizwan, saying it is tough to find another wicketkeeper-batsman who is in such good form.

Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.

He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 188 runs in three matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 62.66 and a strike-rate of 144.61.

Hard to find a keeper batsman more in-form than Muhammad Rizwan 🔥💪🏼 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 26, 2021

“Hard to find a keeper batsman more in-form than Mohammad Rizwan,” Tareen said on Twitter.

Rizwan will be back in action again on Saturday when the Sultans take on the Karachi Kings.

