Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is superb when he is batting aggressively.

This comes after Sarfaraz smashed 81 runs off 40 balls, which included 12 boundaries and a six, in his side’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Even though the former Pakistan captain’s efforts went in vain as the Zalmi won by three wickets, Tareen applauded him for his outstanding innings.

“Superb batting by Saifi bhai tonight! Great to see such aggressive batting from him,” he said on Twitter.

Sarfaraz is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the PSL with 128 runs in three matches at an average of 42.66 and a strike-rate of 158.02.

Sarfaraz and the Gladiators will be looking to bounce back when they go up against Islamabad United on Monday.

