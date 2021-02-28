Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Sindh head coach Basit Ali believes that Multan Sultans fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani can be a useful T20 specialist bowler for Pakistan.

Dhani has been stealing the spotlight with his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also did well for Sindh in the domestic season.

With the 22-year-old praising England seamer Saqib Mahmood for being a “real T20 specialist bowler”, Basit said Dhani is heading down that path too.

Dhani is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with six wickets in three games at an average of 18.50 and an economy rate of 10.09.

