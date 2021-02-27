Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England pace bowler Saqib Mahmood revealed that Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani is his favourite player in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This comes after Dhani has impressed in the two games he has played for the Multan Sultans, where he has taken four wickets at an average of 20.75.

Dahani is my favourite cricketer in this #PSL6 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) February 26, 2021

“Dhani is my favourite cricketer in this PSL,” Mahmood said on Twitter.

The 22-year-old rising star has been gaining a lot of attention as of late, with former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif acknowledging his talent, but saying that he needs to work harder if he wants to stay at the top.

Mahmood has also been extremely impressive in the PSL thus far as he is currently the highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in three games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 13.14 and an economy rate of 7.66.

