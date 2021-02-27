Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said “I know I have to work on my performance”.

Shadab has not been at his best in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Islamabad have won both their matches despite his subpar performances.

Shadab has scored five runs at an average of 2.50 and has taken one wicket at an average of 65 and economy rate of 10.83.

“Islamabad United is my team, this is my family. We look after each other, we fight for each other. I know I have to work on my performance for the team, I am working very hard and the results will come InshAllah,” he said on Twitter.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt suggested that Shadab play a full first-class season as he needs to improve his bowling.

Islamabad will be aiming to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

