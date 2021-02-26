Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been highly impressed with big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan.

This comes after Sharjeel smashed a sensational century in the Kings’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

Sharjeel hammered 105 runs off 59 balls, which included nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Even though Islamabad went on to win the game by five wickets, Salman praised Sharjeel for his “top batting”.

“Another excellent game [in the] PSL. Top batting Sharjeel Khan and top chase by Islamabad United batsmen Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar and top finish by Asif Ali. Karachi Kings scoring less than they could and then tactical errors while bowling,” Salman said on Twitter.

Sharjeel will be looking for another big score when the Kings face the Multan Sultans on Saturday.

