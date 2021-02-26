Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan should be made to play a full first-class season.

Explaining why, Salman noted that Shadab needs to improve his bowling and can achieve it by playing domestic cricket.

Shadab missed the recent South Africa series with a thigh injury, but has fully recovered as he is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad have won both their games, in which Shadab scored five runs and has taken one wicket at an average of 65.

Needs to play a full first class season to improve bowling — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) February 21, 2021

“Needs to play a full first-class season to improve [his] bowling,” Salman said on Twitter.

Islamabad will be aiming to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

