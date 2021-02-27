Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said he has always admired fellow spinner Zahid Mahmood.

Shadab’s comments come after Mahmood enjoyed a dream debut in his first international match.

Zahid featured in the third T20 International against South Africa and finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.

The 32-year-old dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

2 wickets in his first over in international cricket. Have always admired Zahid Mahmood. Very happy for him and Pakistan. Come on boys lets win the series. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/VtuJabEp5F — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 14, 2021

“2 wickets in his first over in international cricket. Have always admired Zahid Mahmood. Very happy for him and Pakistan,” Shadab said on Twitter.

Zahid is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken two wickets in two games at an average of 30.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will be back taking wickets again, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan bowler compared to Glenn McGrath

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1572 ( 5.3 % ) Karachi Kings 3987 ( 13.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6065 ( 20.47 % ) Multan Sultans 1461 ( 4.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1751 ( 5.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14799 ( 49.94 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1572 ( 5.3 % ) Karachi Kings 3987 ( 13.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6065 ( 20.47 % ) Multan Sultans 1461 ( 4.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1751 ( 5.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14799 ( 49.94 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related