Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen believes all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is one of the most improved players in Pakistan this year.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

Most recently, the 27-year-old featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

Faheem is currently playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 47 runs in two matches at an average of 23.50 and a strike-rate of 174.07.

He has also taken one wicket at an average of 55.

Faheem Ashraf is one of the most improved players in Pakistan this year. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 24, 2021

“Faheem Ashraf is one of the most improved players in Pakistan this year,” Tareen said on Twitter.

Islamabad have won their first two game and will be aiming to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Needs to work harder to stay at the top, Rashid Latif on 22-year-old Pakistan rising star

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1573 ( 5.31 % ) Karachi Kings 3987 ( 13.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6065 ( 20.46 % ) Multan Sultans 1461 ( 4.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1751 ( 5.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14799 ( 49.94 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1573 ( 5.31 % ) Karachi Kings 3987 ( 13.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6065 ( 20.46 % ) Multan Sultans 1461 ( 4.93 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1751 ( 5.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14799 ( 49.94 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related