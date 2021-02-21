Pakistan will be number one, a confident Imran Khan says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan firmly believes that the national team will be number one in the future.

The current Pakistan Prime Minister’s comments come after the men in green enjoyed a successful series against South Africa, where they won the Test series 2-0 and the T20 series 2-1.

As of right now, Pakistan are ranked fifth in Tests, sixth in ODIs and fourth in T20 Internationals.

PM Imran Khan "We have fixed the basic structure of cricket in Pakistan and I believe that the team will become number one" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 11, 2021

“We have fixed the basic structure of cricket in Pakistan and I believe that the team will become number one,” Imran was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has also set a target of getting the team to number one in Tests and being in the top three in limited overs cricket.

