Pakistan has more cricketing talent than India, legendary cricketer says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary cricketer and captain Imran Khan believes that “Pakistan has more cricketing talent than India”.
However, the current Pakistan Prime Minister noted that India are ahead at the moment since “they have a better cricket structure in place”.
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 11, 2021
“Pakistan has more cricketing talent than India, but the Indian team is ahead at the moment because they have a better cricket structure in place,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Imran also believes that the men in green “will become number one” in the future as “we have fixed the basic structure of cricket” in the nation.
