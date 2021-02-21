Pakistan has more cricketing talent than India, legendary cricketer says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary cricketer and captain Imran Khan believes that “Pakistan has more cricketing talent than India”.

However, the current Pakistan Prime Minister noted that India are ahead at the moment since “they have a better cricket structure in place”.

Imran also believes that the men in green “will become number one” in the future as “we have fixed the basic structure of cricket” in the nation.

