Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said he is glad legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf is helping players solve technical issues.

Younis noted that it’s difficult for him to help players in that aspect when the side are involved in a series or are travelling abroad.

However, with Yousuf being the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, it is easier for him to work alongside players and spend more time helping them fix problems with their batting.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf recently credited Yousuf for his recent batting surge, saying he received a lot of useful tips and advice.

Younis Khan "It's good to see that Mohammad Yousuf is working with the players at the NHPC, as for us it's difficult to work on technical issues when we are travelling with the side" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JlpJczquJb — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 10, 2021

“It’s good to see that Mohammad Yousuf is working with the players at the NHPC, as for us it’s difficult to work on technical issues when we are travelling with the side,” Younis was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He gives Pakistan an edge, Misbah-ul-Haq backs 26-year-old player to keep getting better

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 14517 ( 18.95 % ) Waqar Younis 1560 ( 2.04 % ) Javed Miandad 4962 ( 6.48 % ) Shahid Afridi 22042 ( 28.77 % ) Imran Khan 14980 ( 19.55 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1963 ( 2.56 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 722 ( 0.94 % ) Hanif Mohammad 64 ( 0.08 % ) Younis Khan 3038 ( 3.97 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 609 ( 0.79 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4619 ( 6.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 5749 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 636 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1151 ( 1.5 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 14517 ( 18.95 % ) Waqar Younis 1560 ( 2.04 % ) Javed Miandad 4962 ( 6.48 % ) Shahid Afridi 22042 ( 28.77 % ) Imran Khan 14980 ( 19.55 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1963 ( 2.56 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 722 ( 0.94 % ) Hanif Mohammad 64 ( 0.08 % ) Younis Khan 3038 ( 3.97 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 609 ( 0.79 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4619 ( 6.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 5749 ( 7.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 636 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1151 ( 1.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related