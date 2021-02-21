Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said he is glad legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf is helping players solve technical issues.
Younis noted that it’s difficult for him to help players in that aspect when the side are involved in a series or are travelling abroad.
However, with Yousuf being the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, it is easier for him to work alongside players and spend more time helping them fix problems with their batting.
All-rounder Faheem Ashraf recently credited Yousuf for his recent batting surge, saying he received a lot of useful tips and advice.
“It’s good to see that Mohammad Yousuf is working with the players at the NHPC, as for us it’s difficult to work on technical issues when we are travelling with the side,” Younis was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
