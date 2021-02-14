Misbah-ul-Haq: “The ultimate goal is to be number one in Tests and top three in other formats, and we have been telling the players about this target all through”
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has outlined his high hopes for the national team going forward.
The 46-year-old wants Pakistan to become the top-ranked Test team in the world and also see them among the top three in ODIs and T20 Internationals.
The men in green are currently fifth on the Test rankings, sixth in ODIs and fourth on the T20 International standings.
“The ultimate goal is to be number one in Tests and top three in other formats, and we have been telling the players about this target all through,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
