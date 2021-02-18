Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Zahid was quicker than legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

However, in addition to claiming that Zahid was faster than Akhtar, Arnold said the 44-year-old was “challenging to face”.

“Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee were the two quickest, but there was another Pakistani, Mohammad Zahid,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

“Zahid was challenging to face, but he didn’t last so long. He was quickest.”

Zahid represented Pakistan in five Tests and took 15 wickets at an average of 33.46.

He also picked up 10 wickets in 11 ODIs at an average of 39.10.

