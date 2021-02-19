Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan to keep working on his batting and “make sure” he gets a chance to represent his country in international cricket.

Azam, who has been gaining a lot of attention lately, is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan.

“Azam Khan you keep on working hard on your batting and make sure you get your chance in [the] Pakistan team,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

In the recent Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

In fact, Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If he can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

