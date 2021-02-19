Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan believes captain Babar Azam is one of the best players the country has ever produced.

Azam is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world right now and has been proving it with strong performances on a consistent basis.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

“Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen ever produced by Pakistan,” Shadab, who is Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain, was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16937 ( 14.5 % ) Babar Azam 80609 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3981 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4703 ( 4.03 % ) Kane Williamson 5985 ( 5.12 % ) Rashid Khan 710 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 232 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2137 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 447 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 763 ( 0.65 % ) Back

