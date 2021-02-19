Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan believes captain Babar Azam is one of the best players the country has ever produced.
Azam is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world right now and has been proving it with strong performances on a consistent basis.
The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.
He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.
Our gang is complete with the inclusion of @RealHa55an but we want new members @HarisRauf14 and @iShaheenAfridi in our gang – @76Shadabkhan #Cricket #Pakistan #ShadabKhan #HassanAli #ShaheenShahAfridi #HarisRauf #BabarAzam #PSL6 #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/JPlTSveyoH
— Khel Shel (@khelshel) February 10, 2021
“Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen ever produced by Pakistan,” Shadab, who is Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain, was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Quicker than Shoaib Akhtar, Russel Arnold says Pakistan bowler’s speed topped that of the Rawalpindi Express who bowled at 100 mph