Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower believes Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a successful leader in the making.

This comes after Rizwan was appointed as the Sultans’ captain for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rizwan does have captaincy experience as he captained Pakistan during their Test series against New Zealand as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the two-match series with a fractured right thumb.

“Rizwan has shown that he’s got leadership qualities, he’s shown that in his appointment as vice-captain for the Pakistan team. He’s shown that in actually captaining Pakistan when Babar was injured,” Flower was quoted as saying in a video uploaded by Khel Shel on Twitter. “He’s also got a really good record in domestic cricket. They’ve just won the T20 tournament for his state or province. So, he’s got the qualities to make a very successful leader.

“I don’t know him well, but obviously doing a bit of research on him, these are some of the leadership qualities that we are looking for…for a new way forward for Multan.”

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

