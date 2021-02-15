Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq said he saw glimpses of legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram in Mohammad Amir.
Razzaq’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December last year.
Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
In fact, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi claimed that he and Razzaq were treated the same way as Amir.
However, Razzaq feels that Amir should not have walked away from international cricket as it is a “major setback both for him and Pakistan cricket”.
“He [Amir] is an extremely talented bowler and you could see glimpses of Wasim Akram in him,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “It would be haven great for Pakistan cricket if he consistently played and performed for Pakistan. This [Amir’s retirement] is major setback both for him and Pakistan cricket.
“Players who give priority to T20s over Test cricket will never go on to become great players.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: The next Jacques Kallis or Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan sees Pakistan player reaching awesome heights