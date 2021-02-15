Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq admitted that pace bowler Hasan Ali has been “outstanding” as of late.

Razzaq’s comments come after Hasan made his international comeback in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

He also featured in the third T20 International against the Proteas and finished with figures of 2-29 off his four overs. He followed that up with an unbeaten 20 off seven balls to lead Pakistan to a four-wicket win and a 2-1 series win.

“Hasan Ali was eager to play international cricket and his hard work paid dividends. His performance in the Test matches [against South Africa] was outstanding and that led Pakistan to victory,” Razzaq told Cricket Pakistan.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

