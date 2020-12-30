Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has claimed that he, legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar and iconic all-rounder Abdul Razzaq were all treated like Mohammad Amir during their careers.

Afridi, Akhtar and Razzaq are among the greatest players Pakistan have ever produced.

The big-hitter’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket.

Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Afridi said he can relate to Amir as he, Akhtar and Razzaq were all treated the same way.

“In the past, I, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq had a similar case like Mohammad Amir,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 9551 ( 18.58 % ) Waqar Younis 1248 ( 2.43 % ) Javed Miandad 3306 ( 6.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 13913 ( 27.07 % ) Imran Khan 10707 ( 20.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1462 ( 2.84 % ) Younis Khan 2245 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3375 ( 6.57 % ) Saeed Anwar 4220 ( 8.21 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 470 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 898 ( 1.75 % ) Back

