Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has claimed that he, legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar and iconic all-rounder Abdul Razzaq were all treated like Mohammad Amir during their careers.
Afridi, Akhtar and Razzaq are among the greatest players Pakistan have ever produced.
The big-hitter’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket.
Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
Afridi said he can relate to Amir as he, Akhtar and Razzaq were all treated the same way.
“In the past, I, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq had a similar case like Mohammad Amir,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
