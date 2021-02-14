Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan: “There are many other examples and someone like me, who couldn’t perform for almost 3 years, but people put their trust in me and I did well”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that he couldn’t perform for almost three years, but people continued to have faith in him.
Younis is one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has produced and is the only player from the country to have scored 10,000 Test runs.
He noted that because he kept getting chances to perform, it ended up paying dividends as he started to prove his worth and light up the international arena.
“There are many other examples and someone like me, who couldn’t perform for almost 3 years, but people put their trust in me and I did well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
