Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has what it takes to become the next Jacques Kallis or Abdul Razzaq.

Kallis is arguably the best all-rounder to have ever played the game, while Razzaq is, without a doubt, one of the best all-rounders Pakistan has ever produced.

While Faheem is still far away from reaching such heights as the legendary duo, Younis thinks the 27-year-old has an incredibly bright future.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

In the first two T20 Internationals against the Proteas, he made scores of 4 and 30 not out, and has snapped up one wicket.

“I would like Faheem Ashraf to become like Jacques Kallis or Abdul Razzaq and serve his side in that role,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

