Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes Faheem Ashraf is finally evolving into a quality all-rounder and is glad that the investment in him is paying off.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, the 27-year-old accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

In the first two T20 Internationals against the Proteas, Faheem made scores of 4 and 30 not out, and has snapped up one wicket.

“Till Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood were playing we had that balance but for some time, now we have lacked a quality bowling [and] batting all-rounder at number seven. We have invested in Faheem and he is finally coming good for us,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Despite having done superbly well with the bat as of late, Faheem insisted that he sees himself as a bowling all-rounder.

