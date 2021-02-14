Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan excels against fast bowling.

Misbah’s comments come after Rizwan has been in sublime form lately as he has been racking up big scores across different formats.

He scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the recent two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best 115 not out, at an average of 83.

He also smashed a career-best 104 not out in the first T20 International against the Proteas and struck a brilliant 51 in the second match.

“He came into the team on the back of some good performances in domestic cricket and we needed someone down the order who could play fast bowling well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A quality all-rounder, Misbah-ul-Haq glad the investment in a 27-year-old Pakistan player is paying off

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16523 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 78291 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3874 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4597 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5662 ( 4.99 % ) Rashid Khan 689 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 222 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2055 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 432 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 311 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16523 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 78291 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3874 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4597 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5662 ( 4.99 % ) Rashid Khan 689 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 222 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2055 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 432 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 311 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related