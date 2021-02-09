Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf has said that he has “always viewed myself as a bowling all-rounder”, even though he has scored three fifties in his last four Tests.
Faheem has been in outstanding form with the bat as of late as in the two-Test series against New Zealand, he made 91 and 19 in the first Test before scoring 48 and 28 in the second Test.
As for the Test series against South Africa, the 27-year-old made 64 in the first Test before scoring 78 not out and 29 in the second Test.
The 27-year-old took three wickets in the Test series against New Zealand and only one against the Proteas.
Nonetheless, Faheem still sees his bowling as his strong point and says that he aims to “help the specialist bowlers”.
“I have always viewed myself as a bowling all-rounder. I try and give my all with the ball, and help the specialist bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
“I’m having a good run with the bat but when I have the ball in hand, I want to play like a bowler, not an all-rounder. I’m focusing on bowling just as much as I did before, even if my performances are more apparent with the bat. But that shouldn’t mean I’m focusing on my bowling any less.”
