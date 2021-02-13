Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has revealed that he got a big offer to play cricket in the United States of America, but turned it down.

Salahuddin said he wanted to keep playing domestic cricket in Pakistan as he is eager to make his international comeback.

The 30-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Despite this, he missed out on a recall for the recently-concluded two-Test series against South Africa.

Salahuddin also performed well in the Pakistan Cup as he accumulated 131 runs in four matches, which included a top score of 67 not out, at an average of 43.66.

“The issue here is that a number of players had jobs with the departments they were playing for. With the closure of the departmental teams came insecurity for many players and they are worried about their future and that is why they are looking to move overseas. But I believe that those players who have strong self-belief will carry on playing in Pakistan,” he told PakPassion.

“I recently received a big offer to go and play cricket in USA, but I told them that my focus is on performing in domestic cricket and playing for my country once again.”

