Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he never relaxes after one good performance as he is constantly striving to score runs on a consistent basis.

Azam’s comments come after he scored 122 runs in the two-Test series against South Africa, which included a top score of 77, at an average of 30.50.

With the 26-year-old being one of the best batsmen in the world, he noted that he goes back and analyses his performances to “see how I can improve on it and how I can do better in the future”.

“I have worked hard and sacrificed a lot, and performed well, and learnt how to play in difficult conditions,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I never relax after one good performance but try and perform [on] a consistent basis. I always look back at my previous performances and see how I can improve on it and how I can do better in the future.”

