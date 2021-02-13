Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he never relaxes after one good performance as he is constantly striving to score runs on a consistent basis.
Azam’s comments come after he scored 122 runs in the two-Test series against South Africa, which included a top score of 77, at an average of 30.50.
With the 26-year-old being one of the best batsmen in the world, he noted that he goes back and analyses his performances to “see how I can improve on it and how I can do better in the future”.
“I have worked hard and sacrificed a lot, and performed well, and learnt how to play in difficult conditions,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“I never relax after one good performance but try and perform [on] a consistent basis. I always look back at my previous performances and see how I can improve on it and how I can do better in the future.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to stop panicking, Babar Azam on 21-year-old Pakistan player who is a sound batsman