Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has made it clear that he will always play an aggressive and attacking brand of cricket, no matter what format it is.

Azam has started to gain a lot of attention for his firepower, ability to hit the ball a long way and score quick runs.

He made his first-class debut for Sindh in December and was asked whether his approach would change in the longer format.

However, the 22-year-old noted that since he has always been playing with an attacking mindset, he has no intentions of changing his mentality.

“To me all formats are important and my attitude to each format is pretty similar which is to play in an aggressive manner,” he told PakPassion. “I always try and play attacking cricket and love to take the game to the opposition bowlers.

“This has been my way of batting since I started playing cricket and to me, more than worrying about the form of cricket I am playing, it’s the run-scoring which is more important.

“Whilst each format has its own attraction, I will always approach the games with a similar strategy and in a sense, it doesn’t matter if I am playing Twenty20, One-Day or 4-Day cricket.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the PSL. If the rising star can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

