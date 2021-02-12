Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has heaped praise on limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, saying they are “excellent players”.
Azam’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will be representing the Quetta Gladiators.
The 22-year-old credited the PSL for his development as a player and said that many stars have been uncovered as a result of the tournament, such as Shadab and Faheem.
“PSL is an important tournament not just for the players in Pakistan but it has given our cricket a new global platform which was lacking before 2016,” he told PakPassion. “This tournament is watched globally, and it’s become a well-recognized brand that is a matter of pride for all of us.
“This tournament has also given Pakistan some excellent players in the shape of such names as Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf. It’s a great place to showcase our talent and I was lucky to have been picked by Quetta Gladiators and to have played 9 games in the 2020 season.
“The experience of playing in front of knowledgeable and packed houses in Pakistan was very enjoyable and one that I will cherish forever. The pressure of playing in front of such a large audience can be tough and it does take a lot of will-power to keep yourself under check and to deliver for your side. I hope to play more in the PSL and to be able to entertain crowds in a tournament which has a special meaning for the people of our country.”
In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.
Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.
He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during PSL 6. If the rising star can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
