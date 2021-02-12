Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has heaped praise on limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, saying they are “excellent players”.

Azam’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will be representing the Quetta Gladiators.

The 22-year-old credited the PSL for his development as a player and said that many stars have been uncovered as a result of the tournament, such as Shadab and Faheem.

“PSL is an important tournament not just for the players in Pakistan but it has given our cricket a new global platform which was lacking before 2016,” he told PakPassion. “This tournament is watched globally, and it’s become a well-recognized brand that is a matter of pride for all of us.

“This tournament has also given Pakistan some excellent players in the shape of such names as Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf. It’s a great place to showcase our talent and I was lucky to have been picked by Quetta Gladiators and to have played 9 games in the 2020 season.

“The experience of playing in front of knowledgeable and packed houses in Pakistan was very enjoyable and one that I will cherish forever. The pressure of playing in front of such a large audience can be tough and it does take a lot of will-power to keep yourself under check and to deliver for your side. I hope to play more in the PSL and to be able to entertain crowds in a tournament which has a special meaning for the people of our country.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during PSL 6. If the rising star can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 591 ( 3.36 % ) Karachi Kings 1821 ( 10.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2220 ( 12.63 % ) Multan Sultans 596 ( 3.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 842 ( 4.79 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11512 ( 65.48 % ) Back

